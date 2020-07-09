Posted by admin

Obituary: Terry Lee Cole, 64, Bardstown

Terry Lee Cole, 64, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 5, 1956, in Louisville. He was a retired construction worker.

He is survived by his partner, Sheryl Young of Bardstown; one daughter, Christy Lee Clark of Elizabethtown; four stepdaughters, Ashley (Jason) Taylor, Keesha Stone, and Felicia Stone, all of Bardstown, and Tiffany Dickerson of Louisville; one stepson, Curtin Baggett of Elizabethtown; and several grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-