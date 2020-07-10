Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Health department reports 1 new case Thursday in Nelson Co.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, July 9, 2020 — One new COVID-19 case was reported Thursday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The additional case brings the county’s total to 105 cases. Thirty-eight individuals are isolated at home. Sixty-five have recovered. Two people have died of the virus since the pandemic began.

According to local sources, the 8 new cases reported on Wednesday include:

a 59-year-old New Haven man;

a 66-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 17-year-old Cox’s Creek girl;

a 7-year-old Bardstown boy;

an 8-year-old Cox’s Creek boy;

a 57-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 64-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 47-year-old Bardstown woman who is hospitalized.

MARION COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Marion County, bringing the county’s total to 58 cases. Eleven people are isolated at home. Forty-seven have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Thirteen new cases were reported Thursday in Hardin County, bringing the county’s total to 236 cases. Ninety-two are isolated at home; 138 people have recovered. There have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Two new cases were reported Thursday in Meade County, bringing the county’s total to 36. Twelve people are isolated at home and 22 have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. One new COVID-19 case was reported Thursday in Washington County, bringing the county’s total to 24. Six people remain isolated at home and 18 have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. No new cases were reported in LaRue County. LaRue County has reported 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Three people remain isolated at home, and 16 have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT. A total of 19 new cases were reported in the six-county Lincoln Trail District, bringing the district total to 479 cases. A total of 162 people are isolated at home; 306 have recovered. There have been a total of 10 deaths in the district.

-30-