Obituary: Chester Ray Spencer, 88, Boston

Chester Ray Spencer, 88, of Boston, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was a lineman for General Electric and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church and a member of Dunavan Masonic Lodge #292 F&AM where he was the oldest past master. He was also an avid stock car racing fan.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Melody Ann Burkhead; his parents, James Earl Spencer and Frankie Boyd Nall; and one half-brother, Albert Nall.

Survivors include his wife, Cora B. Chesser Spencer; two daughters, Robin Wimsatt (Dale) of Bardstown and Lorri Adams (Marion) of Boston; one cousin, Laverne Douglas; three grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley and Jeremy; and nine great-grandchildren, Brianna, Spencer, Blake, Dale Hunter, Waylon, Maci, Dougie and Brianna.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial to follow in the Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Fortune, Melvin Burkhead, Bobby Joe Newton, Doug Beam, Spencer Beam and Eddie Ogden. Honorary pallbearers will be his sons-in-law, Dale Wimsatt and Marion Adams and his great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the funeral home with Masonic Rites at 7 p.m. Sunday. Visitation continues after 9 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

