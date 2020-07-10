Posted by admin

Obituary: Larry Edmond Richardson, 75, Bloomfield

Larry Edmond Richardson, 75, of Bloomfield, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Bloomfield. He was born Nov. 1, 1944, in Chaplin to Kenneth and Lorine Hood Richardson. He was a farmer and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Chaplin United Methodist Church and attended Chaplin Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Richardson; one sister, Judy Johnson; and one brother, Billy Richardson.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Kidwell Richardson; one daughter, Lorie Richardson Hicks of Bardstown; one son, Lee (Lorie Ann) Richardson of Chaplin; his mother, Lorine Richardson of Chaplin; one sister, Shannon (Pat) Spalding of Bardstown; one brother, Ronel (Jamie) Richardson of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Aaron Hicks, Ryan Hicks and Anna Lee Richardson; three stepgrandchildren, Vanessa Vasquez, Yuridia Salas and Mareli Salas; and his grandson’s girlfriends that he adored, Addy Wright and Hannah Winters.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Chaplin Christian Church with Bro. Howie Spears officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Monday,, July 13, 2020, at the Chaplin Christian Church.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Stella Prewitt via PayPal to Saraburgin@live.com or to the Chaplin Christian Church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

