Obituary: Patricia Heady Spalding, 60, Bardstown

Patricia Heady Spalding, 60, of Bardstown, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 13, 1959, in Cox’s Creek, as the 12th of 13 Spalding children. She was a graduate of Bardstown High School and lived in Bardstown most of her life, but more recently lived in Lexington with two sisters. She was a joyful, loving and precious person, known as the heartbeat of her family. She had a way of melting the hearts of anyone she met. She was the biggest University of Kentucky Basketball fan. She enjoyed country music, painting, drawing, and great food. She is the Spalding family reigning Kentucky Derby Day Queen and Miss America.

PATRICIA HEADY SPALDING

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Arthur “Leo” and Francis Spalding; one sisters, Mary Emogene Spalding; and two brothers, Charles Stephen Spalding and Arthur Bryan Spalding.

She is survived by five sisters, Mary Polly Johnson, Elizabeth M. Spalding, Martha F. Simon, Margaret A. Hardin and Deborah L. (Ben) Roberts; and four brothers, Phillip (Martha) Spalding, Mark (Marty) Spalding, Edward (Judy) Spalding, and Gary (Linda) Spalding.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in St. Gregory Cemetery with the Rev. Minh Vu officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with a prayer service Monday evening.

Memorial contributions may go to Guthrie Opportunity Center, 900 Nutter Drive, Bardstown, KY 40004, or Latitude Arts Lexington, 740 National Ave. # 180, Lexington, KY 40502.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

