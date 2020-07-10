Posted by admin

Obituary: William ‘BoBo’ Phillips, 85, Bardstown

William “BoBo” Phillips, 85, of Bardstown, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 16, 1935. He was an employee of The Old Stables for more than 20 years and a lifelong member of St. Monica Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Susie Phillips; one daughter, Sarah “Jeannie” Green; one son, Johnny Phillips; four sisters, Nannie Thompson, Beatrice Green, Mary Frances and Mary Louise Phillips; and two brothers, William David Phillips and James Phillips.

Survivors include three daughters, Diane Taylor of Louisville, Charmaine Phillips of Radcliffe, and Patricia Payne of Bardstown; one son, Billy Phillips of Elizabethtown; one sister, Martha Ann Phillips of Bardstown; one brother, Robert Phillips (Carlene) of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral is noon Monday, July 13, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Clark officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 13, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

