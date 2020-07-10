Posted by admin

Obituary: Joan Webb, 77, Lebanon Junction

Joan Webb, 77, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the home of her daughter. She was a former library aide at the Lebanon Junction Public Library and was a Catholic by faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Christine Drew Allen; one sister, Catherine Allen; and four brothers, Danny Allen, David Allen, Bruce Allen and Steven Allen and a sister, Catherine Allen.

Survivors include her husband, Raymond; two daughters, Christy Bailey and Joni Webb; two sons, Mark Webb and Raymond Webb; two brothers, Timmy Allen and Wilbur Loren Allen; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with graveside services to be held at noon Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

