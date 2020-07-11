Posted by admin

Obituary: Gale Pugh, 57, Cox’s Creek

Gale Pugh, 57, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday July 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 1, 1962 in Waukesha, Wisc.

She is survived by her parents, Buddy and Dorothy Pugh; five siblings, Steven (Debi) Pugh, Jimmy Sinclair and Ronnie (Sandy) Pugh, all of Cox’s Creek, Michael (Nancy) Pugh of Bardstown, and Robin (Shaun) Newton of Loretto; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at New Salem Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery with Bro. Greg Crenshaw officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, and noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

