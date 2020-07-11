Posted by admin

Obituary: Travis Skaggs, 49, Upton

Travis Skaggs, 49, of Upton, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home. He loved raising chickens and doing woodworking. He also worked in the garden and flower garden.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Howard Skaggs.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Skaggs of Upton; his mother and stepfather, Charlotte and Robert Vernon of Bardstown; one sister, Melissa (Darrell) Hill of Radcliff; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brian and Sheila Stinson of Sonora; one brother-in-law, Steve Jaggers (Janet Karnes) of Magnolia; one sister-in-law, Kimberly Jaggers of Hodgenville; one niece, Charla Farrar; one nephew, Mathew Farrar; six great-nephews; and one great niece.

Private service will be held at a later date.

The Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

