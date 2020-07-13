Posted by admin

Obituary: Madeline Bird, 98, Radcliff

Madeline Bird, 98, of Radcliff, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home. She was a member of the Hardin Unity Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Athel James Bird; one daughter, Nancy Lou Bird; and her parents, Frances Crittenden and Lucille Jones Myers.

Survivors include her great-nieces and great-nephew, Susie Jecker of Radcliff, Michelle Lyford of Rineyville and Rusty Cooke of Radcliff; four great-great-nieces and nephews; and four great-great-great-nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

