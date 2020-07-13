Posted by admin

Obituary: Clifton Chesser, 77, formerly of Springfield

Clifton Chesser, 77, of Sycamore, Ill., died Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Naperville, Ill. He was born Feb. 11, 1943, in Springfield to Cecil and Mae (Mattingly) Chesser. He married Patricia E. Riley on October 11, 1963.

He was a plant manager at the Suter Company in Sycamore, Ill., for 42 years, retiring in 2008. He was a former golfer, bowler, and also a lifetime member of the DeKalb Moose. He enjoyed watching TV, especially old shows and westerns.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and 3 brothers, Homer, Herman and Billy Joe.

Survivors include his wife, Patsy; four children, Gene (Tina) Chesser, Keith (Julie) Chesser, Pamela Chesser and Kenneth (Darcy) Chesser; 15 grandchildren, Brandon, Courtney, Timothy, Christopher, Brittany, Amanda, Zachary, Mellissa, Scott, Cheyenne, Raven, Sienna, Payton, Bryan and Jacob; and 11 great grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Michael Cemetery in Fairfield.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

