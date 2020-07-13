Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 7 new cases Monday in Nelson; 40 new in Lincoln Trail District

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, July 14, 2020 — Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Nelson County, pushing the county’s case total to 116.

One of the cases is currently hospitalized. Thirty-five are isolated at thome and 78 have recovered.

In the Lincoln Trail District, 40 new cases were reported Monday across the district’s six counties pushing the district total to 536 cases. Six people in the district are hospitalized; a total of 146 people are isolated at home. A total of 374 individuals have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. Seven new cases were reported Monday in Marion County, bringing the county’s total to 67 positive cases. Eighteen people are isolated at home,w hile 49 have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Five new cases were reported Monday in Washington County. Two cases are currently hospitalized and eight are isolated at home. Twenty people who tested positive have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. Three new cases were confirmed Monday in LaRue County, pushing the county’s total to 23 cases. Four people are isolated at home and 18 have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Sixteen people were confirmed positive with COVID-19 as of Monday in Hardin County, pushing the county’s case total to 261. Three people are hospitalized in Hardin County. Seventy-three are isolated at home, and 180 have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Two new cases were reported Monday in Meade County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, raising the total number of positive cases to 39. Eight people are isolated at home, and 29 have recovered.

The number of cases per county include:

Nelson – 116

Marion – 67

Washington – 30

Hardin – 261

LaRue – 23

Meade – 39

-30-