Posted by admin

Obituary: Irene Satory, SCN, 89, Louisville

Irene Satory, SCN, 89, of Louisville, (formerly Sister Louis Anthony) died Friday, July 10, 2020 at Nazareth Home in Louisville. She was born in Adena, Ohio. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 65 years.

She served in elementary education. She taught first grade at St. Andrew School in Roanoke, Va. She taught primary grades at St. Agnes in Louisville; at St. Joseph in Tiltonsville, Ohio; and at St. Mary in Paris. She also taught at Nazareth Montessori Children’s Center at Nazareth.

From 1976-1982, she served her SCN Community as the Provincial Secretary for the Louisville area. She later served her community in the Catherine Spalding Bookshop, in the Motherhouse Archival Center and in community service for Russell Hall and the Motherhouse.

She served in healthcare ministries as a librarian at Our Lady of Peace in Louisville and as librarian at St. Vincent Medical Center in Little Rock, Ark.

She is survived by one sister, Regina McQueen of Canton Ohio; one brother, John Satory (Louise) of Independence, Ohio; her extended family; and by her religious community.

Sister Irene Satory will be buried in the Nazareth Cemetery Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. The prayer ritual will be filmed and will be shared. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

The Ratterman Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-