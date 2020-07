Posted by admin

Petersburg Road in Boston will be closed until Friday for road repairs

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, July 13, 2020 — Petersburg Road near its intersection with Edwards Lane in the Boston Community will be closed this week until Friday, July 17, 2020 for road repairs by the Nelson County Road Department.

For questions, contact County Engineeer Brad Spalding, (502) 348-1881.

