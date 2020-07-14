Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Gary Clark, 69, Boston

Joseph Gary Clark, 69, of Boston, died peacefully at home with his partner of 44 years by his side. He lived life on his own terms. He did what he wanted, when he wanted and how he wanted to. He was very social, athletic and competitive. He was on several men’s leagues for softball, basketball and volleyball. He also played golf, rode horses and camped. He loved hunting (especially rabbits).

JOSEPH GARY CLARK

He learned to shoot pool left-handed when he was home recovering from a cut on his right arm. He shot pool in many surrounding counties. He always started out shooting left-handed but when the betting began, he switched to his right. He also loved pitching horseshoes and performed best when the pressure was on. He was hired by Booker Noe at age 18. He retired from Jim Beam after 40 years of service.

Gary wanted to express appreciation to his lifelong friends that stopped by regulary to talk about old stories and exciting times they shared. Gary lived a full life.

He was preceded in death by one son, Luke Clark; his mother, Lillian Watson; his father, John Sidney Clark Jr.; three siblings, Helen Clark Godbey, J.D. Clark and Karen Clark; and one nephew, Michael Godbey.

He is survived by the light of his life, his granddaughter, Ava Gordon; two daughters, Beca Clark Gordon (Blake) and Cathy Clark Enlow; two sons, Justin Clark and Joe Paul Burton; five sisters, Sheila Washburn, Connie Nalley, Carol Nalley, Debbie Clark Chesser and Kim Clark Ernst; and four grandchildren, Andy Gordon, Shelby Enlow, Caleb Enlow and Parker Burton.

Expressions of sympathy; raise a glass in his memory.

A memorial gathering of family and friends will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home, 935 Lick Creek Road in Boston.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

-30-