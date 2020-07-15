Posted by admin

Obituary: William Thomas Linton, 72, Bardstown

William Thomas Linton, 72, of Bardstown, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at University Hospital. He was born Oct. 20, 1947, in Bardstown. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church, and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Thomas and Catherine Linton; one sister, Margaret Linton; his grandparents, Willie B. and Mae Helen Lamar, and Charles Willie and Mary Emma Linton; and one nephew, Bradley Butler.

He is survived by five daughters, Crystal (Brent) Hodge, Iris Michelle (Jose) Rodriguez, Monique Phillips Bybee, Akiyo (Roi) Mase, and Tomeica (Ivory) Warren; six sisters, Wanda Linton, Martha Linton, Shirley Linton, Jacqueline Linton, Carolyn (Joseph) Drake, and Patricia Butler; two brothers, Kenneth Michael (Kim) Linton and David Wayne Linton; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Clark officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

