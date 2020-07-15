Posted by admin

Preservation of historic Anatok home is topic for today’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’

Anatok was built in 1847 by a Bardstown businessman. It was the birthplace of Daniel Rudd, a noted black journalist, activist, and newspaper pioneer.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 — The preservation of Anatok, the historic 1847 Bardstown home threatened with demolition, will be discussed today at 11 a.m. on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks.”

Hosts Margie Bradford and Jim Brooks will be joined by members of the Anatok Preservation Committee, who are raising money to secure a lease for the property in order to save it from certain demolition.

Join Jim and Margie at 11 a.m. and learn how you can get involved in the preservation of this important landmark in local history that was the birthplace of Daniel Rudd, a civil rights activist who was born into slavery and later became a noted journalist and publisher of newspapers aimed at a black audience.

Tune in to 1320 AM, 97.1 FM or catch the live stream at www.WBRTCountry.com. We’ll be live on BRTV, Bardstown Cable channel 19 as well!

