Obituary: Brenda ‘Benny’ Chesser, 67, Bardstown

Brenda “Benny” Chesser, 67, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 9, 1953, in Bullitt County. She retired from Amazon and loved to do arts and crafts with the grandbabies. She loved her family dearly especially the grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, R.B. and Mary Ellen Roby; one sister, Etta Price; one grandson, Daniel Colton Roby; and one son-in-law, Gary Burnett.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Roy Chesser of Bardstown; six children,

Steven (Beth) Roby and Louann (Rodrigo) Constantino, both of New Haven, Terry Burnett of Vine Grove, Josh (Brittany) Chesser of Bardstown, and Chris Chesser of Radcliffe;

six sisters, Wanda Miller, Kay Martin, Betty Roby, Nancy Corbitt, Denise Dent Roby, and Catherine Roby; 13 grandchildren, Austin Roby, Tristen Roby, Ashlynd Roby, Katie Burnett, Chase Chesser, Aubree Chesser, Adian Constantino, Natalie Constantino, Juliana Constantino, Emari Constantino, McKenzie Holcomb, Ary-Onna Tongue, La’mya Tongue, and Zaybug Hughes; and a niece she loved like a daughter, April Browning, and Aprils’ children who she thought of as grandchildren, Michael Collins, Dalton Collins, and Brooklyn Browning.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

