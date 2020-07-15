Posted by admin

Obituary: Bruce Wayne Felix, 30, Hodgenville

Bruce Wayne Felix, 30, of Hodgenville, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, due to a motorcycle accident. He was born in Jefferson County Aug. 10, 1989, to Timothy Michael and Margaret Rose Christopher Felix. He was a Baptist by faith.

He was an employee of Metalsa in Elizabethtown, he was a certified union welder with Metalsa. He was an avid motorcycle rider and loved boating and vacations with his family. He loved his fiancé whom he referred to as his wife and children. He was a member of the UAW Local 3047 through his work. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ramen and Margaret Nalley Christopher; his paternal grandfather, John Felix; and his father in-law Lloyd Devers,

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé Samantha Ellen Hahn of Hodgenville; one daughter, Freya Grey Felix of Hodgenville; two sons, Ryker Bane Hahn and Gryffin Charles Henderson, both of Hodgenville; one half- sister, Devon Renee’ Felix of Califorina; one brother, Brandon Michael Felix of Elizabethtown; his in-laws, Gary and Charlotte Logsdon of Hodgenville; two sisters-in-law, Nicole Devers and Caitlin Devers, both of Hodgenville; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Jim Webster officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the chapel of William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

