1 new COVID-19 case reported Wednesday in county, total now 124 cases

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 — There was one new COVID-19 case reported Wednesday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, bringing the county’s case total to 124 cases.

The new positive case is a 21-year-old Bardstown man.

Three Nelson County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon; 30 are isolated at home, and 89 people have recovered.

In the six county Lincoln Trail district, there were 17 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, with cases spread across all six counties, bringing the district total of confirmed cases to 604 cases. Nine people in the district are hospitalized; 151 people are isolated at home; 433 people have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Marion County, bringing the county’s total to 72. Eighteen people are isolated at home, and 54 people have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. One new case was reported Wednesday in Washington County, making 32 confirmed cases in the county. Eight people remain isolated at home, and 22 have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. Two new cases were reported Wednesday in LaRue County, making 26 confirmed cases in the county. Seven people remain isolated at home, and 18 have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Ten new cases were reported Wednesday in Hardin County, bringing the county’s case total to 307. Four people in Hardin County are hospitalized, and 79 are isolated at home; 218 have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. One new case was reported Wednesday in Meade County, bringing the county’s total to 43. Nine people are isolated at home, and 32 people have recovered.

TUESDAY’S NEW COVID-19 CASES. Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nelson County on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

The eight cases include:

a 13-year-old Bardstown girl

a 51 year old Bardstown woman

a 52-year-old Bardstown man

a 75-year-old Boston man

a 62-year-old Cox’s Creek man

a 56-year-old New Haven man

a 19-year-old Bardstown woman

a 29-year-old Bardstown woman.

