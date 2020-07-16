Posted by admin

Obituary: Ralph Marion Blandford, 68, Springfield

Ralph Marion Blandford, 68, of River Bend Lane in Springfield, died at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his residence. He was a real estate and insurance agent in Washington County for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Haydon Blandford; one daughter, Emily (Patrick) Ganahl of Lexington; two sons, J.P. (Lee) Blandford and Kurt (Crystal) Blandford, both of Springfield; one sister, Barbara (Larry) Osbourne of Springfield; one brother, Kenny Blandford of Springfield; and six grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, and 7-10:15 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The Mary Mills Wilson Benevolent Fund at Markey Cancer Center in Lexington, Hosparus of Green River, or St. Rose Catholic Church Legacy Fund.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

