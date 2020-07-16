Posted by admin

Obituary: Abby Nicole Barnett, 24, Bardstown

Abby Nicole Barnett, 24, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Louisville. She was born March 25, 1996, in Elizabethtown. She was a 2014 graduate of Nelson County High School. She attended Paul Mitchell Beauty School, and Jefferson Community and Technical College. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Fairfield.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ham and Dorothy Barnett; and her maternal grandmother, Barbara Donahue.

She is survived by her parents, Billy and Denise Barnett; two sisters, Danielle (Derek Cook) Barnett and Emily Barnett, both of Bardstown; one brother, Grant Barnett; her maternal grandfather, Jim Donahue of New Haven; two nephews, J.T. Barnett and Brayden Hawkins; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church, with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Sunday afternoon prayer service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to The Women’s Healing Place in Louisville.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

