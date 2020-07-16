Posted by admin

Obituary: Patricia Ann Newton, 79, Louisville

Patricia Ann Newton, 79, of Louisville, returned to the Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was a retired employee of Yum Brands, a member of Buechel Women’s Club, and Fern Creek Baptist Church.

PATRICIA ANN NEWTON

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Margaret Bell Newton.

She is survived by one son, Jeff Cundiff; and a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral is noon Monday, July 20, 2020, at Fern Creek Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Diabetes Association.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

-30-