Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday by Lincoln Trail in Nelson Co.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, July 16, 2020 — Six new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

According to local sources, the new cases involve:

a 20-year-old Howardstown area man

a 31-year-old Bardstown man

a 68-year-old Bardstown woman

a 52-year-old Bardstown man

a 16-year-old Bardstown girl

and a 63-year-old Cox’s creek woman.

The new cases bring Nelson County’s case total to 130 positive COVID-19 cases.

Three Nelson County residents remain hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. Thirty-four people are quarantined at home, and 91 have recovered. Two county residents have died of the virus to date.

MARION COUNTY. No new cases were reported Thursday in Marion County. Eighteen people are quarantined at home, and 54 of the county’s 72 cases have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. One new cases was reported Thursday in Washington County, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 33. Eight people are quarantined at home, and 22 have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. No new cases were reported Thursday in LaRue County. Six people are quarantined at home, and 19 of the county’s 26 cases have recovered. One person has died of COVID-19 in LaRue County.

HARDIN COUNTY. Twenty-six new cases were reported in Hardin County Thursday by the health department, making the county’s case total 333 cases. Of that total, 103 people are quarantined at home, and 221 have recovered. Three Hardin County residents are hospitalized due to the virus. Six people in Hardin County have died of the virus.

MEADE COUNTY. Four new cases were reported Thursday in Meade County, pushing that county’s total to 47. Twelve people are quarantined at home, and 33 people have recovered. Two Meade County residents have died due to the virus.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the six-county Lincoln Trail District is 641 cases as of Thursday afternoon. Nine people are hospitalized and 181 are quarantined at home. Four hundred and forty people have recovered, and 11 people in the district have died due to the virus.

