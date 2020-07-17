Posted by admin

Obituary: Scott Bradley Butler, 41, Elizabethtown

Scott Bradley Butler, 41, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was former employee of Firehouse Subs and attended Immanuel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Norma Logsdon Butler; one brother, Roger Dale Butler; and one stepsister, Connie Humphrey.

Survivors include one son, Austin Lee Caden Scott Butler; two sisters, Melissa Johnson and Cathy Mathews; and one brother, Steven Butler.

The funeral is noon Monday, July 20, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Wiggins officiating. Burial is in the Elizabethtown City Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 20, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

