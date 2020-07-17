Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Nelson County cases surge 175% in just one month’s time

Friday, July 17, 2020 — Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department. This brings the county’s case total to 132 cases.

According to local sources, the new cases involve:

a 22-year-old Bardstown man

a 56-year-old Bardstown woman.

Three Nelson County residents remain hospitalized as of Friday afternoon for COVID-19. Thirty-six people are quarantined at home, and 91 people have recovered.

HUGE INCREASE IN ONE MONTH. On June 16th, Nelson County had 48 COVID-19 cases. Just over one month later, that total has jumped 175 percent, from 48 cases to 132.

MARION COUNTY. One new COVID-19 case was reported Friday in Marion County, bringing that county’s case total to 73. Seventeen people are quarantined at home, and 56 people have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Two new cases were reported Friday in Washington County, bringing the county’s case total to 35. Four Washington County residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. Eight people are quarantined at home, and 23 have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County reported the most new COVID-19 cases Friday in the six-county Lincoln Trail District with 10 new cases. The new cases pushed that county’s case total to 36. Sixteen people are quarantined at home, and 19 people have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Six new cases were confirmed Friday in Hardin County, bringing the county’s case total to 339. Three Hardin County residents are hospitalized; 104 people are quarantining at home, and 226 have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County was the only county in the Lincoln Trail District which did not report a new cases Friday afternoon. Twelve people are quarantined at home, and 33 people have recovered.

