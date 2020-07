Posted by admin

Obituary: William Melvin Graves, 83, Springfield

William Melvin Graves, 83, of Graves Lane, Springfield, died at 7:08 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Coomer Graves; one daughter, Cindy “Guy” Griffitts of Springfield; two sons, Steven (Donna) Graves of Spring, Texas and Tim (Lori) Graves of Springfield; one sister, Sue Anna Graves of Springfield; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, and 7-9:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, with a 7 p.m. prayer service Monday evening at the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

