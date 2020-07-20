Posted by admin

Obituary: Louis Menke Boone Jr., 68, Springfield

Louis Menke Boone Jr., 68, of Lebanon Hill, Springfield, died at 7:02 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at his residence. He and his brother, Fred, operated Boone Sheet Metal in Springfield.

LOUIS MENKE BOONE JR.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Buckley Boone; his mother, Jean Clements Boone of Springfield; one daughter, Margaret”Katie” (Ben) Simms of Springfield; five sons, Louis Menke (Stacey) Boone III of Lexington, Thomas Boone of Bradfordsville, John Luke Boone (Courtney Covey), Vincent Lewis, and Zachary Murphy Boone (Danielle Ronan), all of Springfield; one sister, Nancy (Bill) Clark of Lexington; two brothers, Fred (Betsy) Boone of Springfield and Kevin (Gayle) Boone of Fredericktown; and three grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020,, and 7-9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Tuesday the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-