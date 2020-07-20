Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph ‘Joe’ Werner, 57, Bardstown

Joseph “Joe” Werner, 57, of Bardstown, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 20, 1963, in Buffalo, N.Y. He was a self-employed carpenter. He was a member of the Kentucky Indiana Carpenters Union. He skeet shooting, was very patriotic and loved his country. He was a Catholic by faith. He never met a stranger and talked to everyone like he had always known them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George William Werner I and Patricia Blanche Kurzawski Roswell; his grandmother, Bertha Kurzawski; and his grandfather, Bernard Kurzawski.

He is survived by one son, Evan Werner of Bardstown; his brother, George William Werner II of Sydney, Australia; two aunts, Judith Kurzawski of Florida and Barbara Kurzawski of Buffalo, N.Y.; one uncle, Joe Kurzawski of Buffalo, N.Y.; one niece, Luxe Werner of Sydney, Australia; and several cousins.

The family has chosen cremation. A small family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-