Obituary: James Frederick ‘Fred’ Mattingly, 77, New Haven

James Frederick “Fred” Mattingly, 77, of New Haven, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, the New Haven Optimist Club, and a former employee of Bird Inc.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lee and Emily Mattingly; one son, Scott Mattingly; along with siblings, Charles Leo Mattingly, Joseph Benedict Mattingly, and William Paul Mattingly and Mary Geneva Woods.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Clark Mattingly; one son, Greg Mattingly (Missy); two sisters-in-law, Wanda Werner and Ella Taylor; three brothers-in-law, Tony (Pat) Clark, Allen Clark and Jerome Clark; 10 grandchildren, Lexy Peake, Jayden Mattingly, Gannon Mattingly, Ali Rogers, Trevor Pike, Dawn Newton, Kaleb Newton, Demmi Mattingly, Brent Mattingly, and Katie Lester; and one great-granddaughter, Karmen Rogers.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

Due to the governor’s orders, a mask is required to be worn when entering the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

