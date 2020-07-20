Posted by admin

Obituary: James O. Edlin, 91, formerly of LaRue County

James O. Edlin, 91, of Columbia, Tenn., died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions. He was born July 8, 1929, in Larue County. He was the son of the late James Franklin and Mary Ruth Edlin. He moved to Columbia, Tenn. in 1971 and retired from General Electric after 36 years of service. He was a long time resident of the Stoney Brook subdivision in Columbia. He was always very civic-minded and belonged to numerous organizations including the Masons, Eastern Star, Lions Club, and the Shrine. He was a faithful Christian and very active in his church. One of his main loves was golf, which he played five days a week, at Stoneybrook, until age 85.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Hazel Louise Veazey; his second wife, Celina Brian Edlin; four sisters, Pauline Pike, Christine Robertson, Della Mae Clemons, and Martha Slack; and four brothers, Gordon Edlin, Robert Edlin, Lewis Edlin, and Lonnie Edlin.

He is survived by three daughters, Angelina (Allen) Black of Louisville, Belinda (Charlie) Ballard and Jeanne (Rick) Hardwick, both of White House, Tenn.; four sons, Robert Michael (Fay) Burnett of Shepherdsville, Robert (Demaris) Edlin of Louisville, James Daniel (Cheryl) Edlin of Columbia, Tenn., and David Edlin of Mount Pleasant, Tenn.; 15 grandchildren; William Burnett, Patrick (Tammy) Burnett, Robert Michael (Elizabeth) Burnett Jr., Damian Michael (Tonia) Cole, Dana Michelle (Dean) Portman, Deana Marie (James) Hardin, Lori (Mike) Alguire, Shannon (Tim) Holley, Josh Edlin, Becky (Ken) Western, Amanda (Joel) Shelley, Kirk (Christie) Hardwick, Amy Jo (Adam) Bowles, Chanz (Melanie) Edlin, Mason Edlin; 26 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Rolling Fork Christian Church with burial to follow in Edlin Cemetery.

Visitation is noon until 2 p.m. at the church.

Pallbearers will be Mason Edlin, Jordan Cole, Damian Cole, Josh Edlin, Kirk Hardwick, and Chanz Edlin.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

