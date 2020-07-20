Posted by admin

Obituary: Joe Prater Price, 67, Holy Cross

Joe Prater Price, 67, of Holy Cross, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home. He was born July 22, 1952, in Raywick to the late Buster Carmon and Fannie Ellen Helton Price. He was a former employee of Mago Construction Company in Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Lou Devers; and one brother, Billy Price.

Survivors include one daughter, Rachel Raisor of Bardstown; two brothers, Gene Price of Lebanon and Barry Price (Marcella) of New Hope; one brother-in-law, Danny Dale Devers of Loretto; and one grandson, Grant Raisor.

Non-ceremonial cremation was chosen.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

