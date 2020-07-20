Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles R. ‘Randy’ Alvey, 70, St. Francis

Charles R. “Randy” Alvey, 70, of St. Francis, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 18, 1950, in St. Francis to the late Thomas Benedict and Ruby Margaret Dant Alvey. He formerly owned and operated the Cozy Corner Bar and Liquor Store in Loretto from 1986 until 1998. He was a big-hearted person who was very generous and willing to help others.

He was preceded in death by five brothers, Joseph William “Dink” Alvey, James Garland Alvey, infant Clarence Alvie Alvey, Terrance Wayne Alvey and infant Gerard Donald Alvey.

Survivors include five sisters, Joyce Mattingly (Roger) of St. Francis, Ina Steele (Ron) of San Antonio, Texas, Peggy Lyvers (Wayne) of Shepherdsville, Marilyn Newton (Raymond) of Balltown and Debbie Rucker (Danny) of West Columbia, S.C.; two brothers, John Thomas “Tobin” Alvey of Indianapolis and Tony Alvey Sr. of St. Francis; and many nieces and nephews.

Non-ceremonial cremation was chosen.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

