COVID-19 update: Health department reports 11 new cases Monday in Nelson Co.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, July 20, 2020 — Nelson County has 11 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Monday afternoon by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The local cases include:

a 21-year-old Bardstown woman

a 10-year-old Bardstown boy

a 57-year-old Bardstown woman

a 54-year-old Bardstown woman

a 33-year-old Bardstown man

a 17-year-old Bardstown male teen

a 51-year-old Bloomfield woman.

Five Nelson County residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

Thirty-three people are isolated at home, and 103 of the county’s 143 total cases have recovered. Two Nelson County residents have died of the virus.

The six-county Lincoln Trail District reported 29 new cases on Monday afternoon, bringing the district’s total of positive cases to 691. Ten people in the Lincoln Trail District have died.

MARION COUNTY. Three new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Marion County, bringing the case total to 76 cases. One Marion County resident is hospitalized, while 13 are isolated at home. Sixty-two of the county’s 76 cases have recovered. There have been no COVID-19 related deaths reported in Marion County.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Washington County. Three Washington County residents are hospitalized, while nine remain isolated at home. 27 of the county’s 39 cases have recovered. There have been no COVID-19 related deaths reported in Washington County.

LARUE COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday afternoon in LaRue County, bringing the county total to 38 cases. Thirteen people are isolated at home, and 24 of the 38 cases have since recovered. One person has died of COVID-19 in LaRue County.

HARDIN COUNTY. Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Hardin County, bringing the county’s total to 347 cases. One person in Hardin County is hospitalized for COVID-19, and 69 people are isolated at home. Two-hundred and seventy-one of the county’s 347 cases have recovered. Six people have died of COVID-19 in Hardin County.

MEADE COUNTY. One new COVID-19 case was reported Monday in Meade County, bringing its total to 48 cases. Ten people are isolated at home, and 36 of the county’s 48 cases have recovered. Two people in Meade County have died of the virus.

-30-