Obituary: Linda Sue Carney, 73, Bardstown

Linda Sue Carney, 73, of Bardstown, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 14, 1947, in Lebanon to the late Leander Tungate and Etta Cox Spalding. She retired from General Electric after 32 years of service.

She is survived by her caregivers, Charessa Dugger, Anita Coomes, and her niece, Kimberly Tungate, all of Bardstown; one son, Larry Glenn (Kimberly) Fields Jr. of Mount Washington; three sisters, Virginia Bunch of Botland, Dorcas St. Clair of Deatsville, and Javana Reiter of Bardstown; three brothers, Leander Tungate Jr. of Jeffersontown, William Ray (Dorothy) Tungate and Allen Tungate, both of Columbia; one grandson, Austin Lee Fields; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Her wishes for cremation were followed and there will be no services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

