Posted by admin

Obituary: Winnie S. Downs, 77, of Bardstown

Winnie S. Downs, 77, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 27, 1942, in Nelson County. She was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and Red Hatters of Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvia and John T. Boone.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Downs of Bardstown; one daughter, Jeannia (Brad) Annis of Lindenhurst, Ill.; one stepdaughter, Gloria F. (Buddy) McKinney of Louisville; one stepson, Joe Downs of Louisville; two brothers, Tom Boone and Sam Boone, both of Bardstown; one granddaughter, Sylvia Alexis Annis of Appleton, Wisc.; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Summers officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, and 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County, any church, or any charity of your choice.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-