Posted by admin

City’s sewer rehab project continues this week in downtown Bardstown

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 — The sanitary sewer work in the downtown area continues this week as a contractor is working to replace sewer manholes and sewer piping.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Maidens Alley between Third and Fourth streets and Mulberry Alley between Broadway and Brasher will be closed to traffic.

On Thursday, July 23, 2020, construction staging will begin on Templin Avenue at North Fourth Street.

Efforts will be made to maintain local residents’ access where possible.

You may contact the Bardstown Engineering Department at City Hall, (502) 348-5947 with any questions or concerns.

-30-