Nelson County Gazette adds free Yard Sales listings for local readers

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 — The Nelson County Gazette is offering a new, no-cost way for Nelson County residents to promote their yard sales. To view the latest Yard Sales, click the Yard Sale banner ad visible on the Gazette no matter what page you are on.

To get your listing on the Gazette, send your yard sale information to news@nelsoncountygazette.com. We’ll add your listing to the Yard Sales page, which will be updated as new listings arrive. Please include a phone number if we need to verify your listing information (your phone number will not be shared or published).

Click the Yards Sales banner on your phone, tablet or home computer to keep track of the latest yard sales in our community!

