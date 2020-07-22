Posted by admin

Obituary: Edward David George ‘Dave’ Bryant, 82

Edward David George “Dave” Bryant, 82, died Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born on Epiphany, Jan. 6, 1938, in Michigan and was raised in Bradenton, Fla. He was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked in the aerospace industry, contributing to the success of the Gemini and Apollo space missions. He retired from civil service at Fort Knox in 1998. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

EDWARD DAVID GEORGE

“DAVE” BRYANT

He was active in the community as Little League football and baseball coach, Scout Master, NHHS band dad, volunteer at the food pantry in Bardstown, and handled the Senior Boxes for Nelson County. He was also active in the Episcopal and Anglican Churches in Elizabethtown. He was a member of Ascension Episcopal Church in Bardstown, serving as acolyte teacher and Verger. He flew model airplanes, judged major scale RC plane contests, and had several model railroads. He enjoyed spending time at his lake house as well.

He was preceded in death by two infant children, Danielle Marie and Christopher Leigh; one sister, Betty Williams; and two nephews.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Diane; one daughter, Debbie (Ernie) White; one “special daughter,” Angel; three sons David (Valerie) Bryant, Michael (Jennifer) Bryant, and Darryl Bryant; seven grandchildren, Chris Meyer, John Meyer, Bobby Meyer, Michael Meyer, David Bryant, Autumn Bryant (Chris) Blevins, and Amber Bryant (Adam) Walker; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life may take place later in the year.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory in lieu of flowers to St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) Bread for Life Community Food Pantry, 219 E. Muir Ave, Bardstown, KY 40004 or The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541.

The Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff is in charge of arrangements.

