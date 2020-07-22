Posted by admin

Obituary: Alice Marie Bullock, 88, Livingston, Tenn.

Alice Marie Bullock, 88, of Livingston, Tenn., died Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Alice Hagan; one daughter, Patricia Hayden.

She is survived by five children, Bobby Clayton, Roger Yawn, Jimmie Yawn, Debbie Yawn and Therese Yawn.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

She will be buried at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bardstown, alongside her husband, George Clayton.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of the arrangements.

