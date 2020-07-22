Posted by admin

Obituary: Catherine ‘Cathy’ DeShazer, 59, Bardstown

Catherine “Cathy” DeShazer, 59, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 20, 1960, in Charleston, West Va. to the late James Harry and Gwendolyn Geraldine Trout Lightner. She worked in the manufacturing industry for many years before retiring due to her health. She was a member of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her biological father, Clyde Paul Burton; one sister, Barbara “Bobbie” Michael; two brothers, James Christian Lightner and Patrick Kingsley Trout Davis.

She is survived by one son, Charles “Charlie” Wade (Brittany) Dickey of Bardstown; her biological mother, Patricia McCarty of Vienna, West Va.; two brothers, David McCarty and Chuck McCarty, both of Vienna, West Va.; two grandchildren, Mackenzie Dickey and Carson Dickey; and her beloved dog, Molly.

After a private family viewing, her wishes for cremation were followed.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Barktown Rescue or Nelson County Humane Society.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

