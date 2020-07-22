Posted by admin

Obituary: Patricia Jane Milburn, 75, Bardstown

Patricia Jane Milburn, 75, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown. She was born Oct. 3, 1944, in Hodgenville to the late Guy Talmadge and Lola Mae Colgate Cundiff. She was a former employee of Elizabethtown Sportswear, loved to read and was a member of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Ann Little; and four brothers, Billy Cundiff, Jerry Cundiff, Jimmy Cundiff and Harold Cundiff.

She is survived by two daughters, Risa Underwood and Sherrie (Bob) Meador, both of Bardstown; one son, Jason (Kalinta) Underwood of LaGrange; two sisters, Sandra (Larry) Braden of Hodgenville, Linda (Owen) Carter of Elizabethtown; and four grandchildren.

The memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Bardstown Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

