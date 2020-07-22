Posted by admin

City closing park pavilions following governor’s order that limits gatherings

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 — The City of Bardstown Recreation Department announced Wednesday that the city has closed public access to all pavilions located in city parks until further notice.

Recreation Department Head Daniel Jeffries cited the order from Gov. Andy Beshear that limits gatherings to no more than 10 people. Since pavilions are typically rented for birthday parties, reunions, or other larger gatherings, leaving them open would not be in compliance with the governor’s order.

Jeffries advised park goers to follow the COVID-19 guidelines that are posted in the parks to keep the parks safe for everyone. These guidelines include maintaining at least 6 feet of physical distance between people who do not live in the same household, washing or sanitizing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face, and wearing a mask or face covering in all public places.

The city parks will still have individual tables scattered throughout the parks for members of the same household to enjoy a picnic.

Visitors to the park may also use the playgrounds or do activities that allow for social distancing, such as tossing a frisbee or playing catch. The nature trails at the Community Park are also currently open for hiking, biking, or walking a dog.

