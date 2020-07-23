Posted by admin

Conway-Heaton honored by Ford in recognition of its dedication to community

From left, Andrew Frick, director, U.S. sales operations; Matt Bradley, director, North America Ford customer service division sales and marketing; Dick Heaton, dealer principal; Bill Conway, dealer principal; Cathy Conway; David Westerman, select dealer regional manager; and Mark LaNeve, vice president, marketing, sales and service, U.S and Canada.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 — Bardstown’s Conway Heaton Ford dealership was honored recenlty by Ford Motor Co. with its “Hometown Hero” award in recognition to the dealership’s commitment to customers, employees and the community.

Conway-Heaton was just one of four dealerships nationally selected by Ford for the national honor.

Ford presented Bill Conway and Dick Heaton with the award at Ford’s Annual Select Dealer National Meeting recently in Las Vegas.

For more than 100 years, Conway-Heaton Ford has been recognized for their service, commitment, and dedication to customers.

Bill Conway and Dick Heaton are proud third-generation dealers with endless testimonials from customers expressing genuine satisfaction and support for their business because they go above and beyond for their customers – and they treat their employees like family.

Outside of the dealership, both Conway and Heaton have been contributing to the Nelson County community for more than 40 years.

Dick Heaton is a former Bardstown city councilman and serves currently as the city’s mayor. Heaton is also chair of the non-profit Guthrie Opportunity Center Foundation – a non-profit organization dedicated to adults with disabilities. Heaton also served many years on the board of the Stephen Foster Drama Association.

Conway has served 24 years on the Bardstown Industrial Development Corporation (BIDC) as a chairperson and committee member. He also has served on the Flaget Memorial Hospital Board for many years and supports the Boy Scouts of America’s Friends of Scouting.

The national award recognizes Ford’s most distinguished dealerships among its nearly 1,700 U.S. dealers.

“These dealers are truly the ‘best of the best’ when it comes to community involvement and service,” according to Mark LaNeve, Ford’s vice president of marketing, sales and service. “We are pleased to recognize them as our ‘Hometown Heroes.’ ”

-30-