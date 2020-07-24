Posted by admin

Obituary: William Julian Clark, 29, Loretto

William Julian Clark, 29, of Loretto, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 2, 1991, in Marion County. He worked as a farmer with Tyler Mattingly Cattle Farms.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carolyn L. Mattingly and his grandfather, Frank Clark.

Survivors include his father and mother, Chuck and Elaine Mattingly Clark of Loretto; three siblings, Davy Joe Clark of Raywick, Jared Clark (Amber) of Saint Francis and Erin Clark of Springfield; three beloved nieces and nephews, Dylan, Talor and Scarlett; his grandmother, Lorene Clark of Holy Cross; his grandfather, Jiggs Mattingly of Loretto; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation was chosen. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto, with a memorial service at 6 p.m. His uncles, Mike Fenwick and David Wideman, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to the Isaiah House Treatment Center, 2084 Main St, Willisburg, KY 40078

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks are required and hand washing and social distancing are encouraged.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

