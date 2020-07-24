Posted by admin

Bardstown City Schools hire Tom Blair as the district’s new School Resource Officer

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, July 24, 2020 — The Bardstown City Schools announced today they have hired Bardstown City Police officer Tom Blair as the school’s new resource officer.

TOM BLAIR

Blair will begin his duties on the Bardstown campus on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Blair has been a police officer for more than 21 years and has extensive experience in crisis intervention. In 2018, he graduated with honors from the Southern Police Institution’s Administrative Officers Course. For seven years, he served as a D.A.R.E. Officer for Bardstown City Schools and St. Joseph School, teaching children in the fifth and sixth-grade how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug and violence-free lives. During his time as a D.A.R.E. Officer Blair successfully graduated 1,400 Bardstown students.

Throughout his career Officer Blair has served as an instructor leading several training courses for fellow officers.

“At heart I’m a teacher,” Blair said. “I really enjoyed being a D.A.R.E. Instructor and I’m looking forward to getting back inside schools to be a positive image for kids.”

The school district’s former SRO, Andrew Riley, was promoted to sergeant for the command staff of the Bardstown Police Department. Blair will become BCS’s second school resource officer.

“I had the privilege of working with Blair when I served as principal and he was always very supportive and willing to focus on what was best for kids,” Dr. Ryan Clark, superintendent of Bardstown City Schools said of Blair.

“He has proven his dedication to this community and commitment to students over the course of his career. He is a great addition to BCS.”

While at Bardstown City Schools, Blair will be responsible for the safety and security of students and staff. He will also serve as a positive mentor and provide education to students on issues related to law enforcement.

Blair is a Nelson County native and lives in Bardstown with his wife and two daughters.

