Obituary: Barney Goodman Jr., 72, Hodgenville

Barney Goodman Jr., 72, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home in Hodgenville. He was born March 10, 1948, to the late Marth and Barney Goodman Sr. He was a U.S. Army veteran who retired from the Ford Motor Co. maintenance department with 30 years of service. He loved fishing, hunting, trap shooting and hanging out with his friends. He was a loving father, brother and uncle.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Wanda Birch.

He is survived by one daughter, Patricia Ann Goodman-Griggs of Portland, Tenn.; one son, David Allen Goodman; one sister, Hollie Shartzer of Cecilia; three brothers, Ronnie Goodman (Brenda), Norman Goodman (Judy), and Frankie Goodman (Glenda), all of Cecilia; three grandchildren, Jason Altston Griggs, Halie Ann Griggs, and Madison Gail McIntosh; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Cremation was chosen. All services are private in keeping with his wishes.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home, 167 N. Main St., in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

