COVID-19 update: 6 new cases reported Saturday by Lincoln Trail health dept.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, July 25, 2020 — Six new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, bringing the county’s total to 168 cases.

Three Nelson County residents are hospitalized as of Saturday; 41 people are isolated at home, and 122 people have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. One new COVID-19 case was reported Saturday in Marion County by the district health department, bringing the county’s total to 81 cases. One Marion County resident remains hospitalized, while 14 are isolated at home. Sixty-six people have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. No new cases were reported Saturday by the district health department. The county’s COVID-19 case total remains at 42. Three county residents remain hospitalized; nine are isolated at thome and 30 people have recoverecd.

LARUE COUNTY. No new cases were reported Saturday in LaRue County, and the county’s case total remains 50 individuals. Two county residents are hospitalized; 17 people are isolated at home, and 30 people have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Hardin County by the district health department. Four county residents remain hospitalized, while 102 people are isolated at home. Three hundred and sixteen people have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Meade County, bringing the county’s total to 69 cases. Twenty-seven people are currently isolated at home. Forty people have recovered.

