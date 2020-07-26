Posted by admin

Obituary: Widmer Ray Harmon, 84, Bardstown

Widmer Ray Harmon, 84, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 13, 1935, in Marion County to the late Harlan and Sophie Gribbins Harmon. He was a retired employee of Bird & Son after 29 years of service. He was a former employee of My Old Kentucky Home State Park for 13 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Harmon; two sons, Leon Lewis and Brad Lewis; one brother, John Harmon; and one grandson, Mike Lewis.

He is survived by two sons, Glenn (Tammy) Harmon of Bardstown and Leroy (Carol) Lewis of Bloomfield; one granddaughter, Amanda (Andrew) Parrent of Bardstown; five stepgrandchildren; 11 stepgreat-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Harold Gribbins officiating. Burail is in Old Liberty Cemetery in Bradfordsville.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Mill Creek Baptist Church Building Fund.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

