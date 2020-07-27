Posted by admin

NCSO, FBI investigate possible human remains located near county line

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, July 25, 2020 — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the location of possible human remains near the Nelson County – Washington County line.

The sheriff’s office received a report on Thursday, July 23, 2020, and on Friday, due to the difficulty in reaching the location of the remains, the sheriff’s office requested the help of the FBI’s Evidence Repsonse Team.

The remains were recovered by the FBI and were sent to the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Va., for testing.

The sheriff’s office will not release additional information until the results are back from the FBI lab.

